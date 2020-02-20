Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.45 ($16.80) and last traded at €14.56 ($16.93), 318,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 492% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.00 ($17.44).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

