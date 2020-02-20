Wagerr Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $20,461.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,113,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,733,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

