Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Shares of WMT opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
