Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.