Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.68.

WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.58. 307,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

