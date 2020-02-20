WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of $50.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. WAM Active has a twelve month low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.08.

WAM Active Company Profile

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

