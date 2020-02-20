WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.
The company has a market cap of $50.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. WAM Active has a twelve month low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.08.
WAM Active Company Profile
