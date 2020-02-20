WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

WAM Research has a fifty-two week low of A$1.15 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.53 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 million and a PE ratio of 163.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.44.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 122,800 shares of WAM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.05), for a total value of A$181,007.20 ($128,373.90).

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

