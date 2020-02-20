Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,363,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

