Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of WSTG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 29,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $70.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.