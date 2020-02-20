Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Webjet’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Webjet stock opened at A$13.52 ($9.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$12.38. Webjet has a twelve month low of A$9.98 ($7.08) and a twelve month high of A$17.19 ($12.19).

Get Webjet alerts:

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.