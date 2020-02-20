Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Webjet’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Webjet stock opened at A$13.52 ($9.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$12.38. Webjet has a twelve month low of A$9.98 ($7.08) and a twelve month high of A$17.19 ($12.19).
About Webjet
