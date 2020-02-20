Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Trading Down 3.7%

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

