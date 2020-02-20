Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Welltower worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $37,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.12.

WELL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.02. 3,168,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,674. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.