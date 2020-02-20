West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.52. 13,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

