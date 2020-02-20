Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. 57,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,480. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

