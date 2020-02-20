WH Smith (SMWH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

WH Smith (LON: SMWH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/30/2020 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/14/2020 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

1/6/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:SMWH traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,380 ($31.31). 202,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,489.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,269.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

