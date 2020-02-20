WINk Achieves Market Cap of $20.29 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. WINk has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

