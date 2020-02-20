WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 313,970 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of WPX Energy worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $10,910,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,759,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPX opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

