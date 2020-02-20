Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,878.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $9,559.41 or 0.99632403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $254,878.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00085789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000414 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

