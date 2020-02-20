X-trackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Shares of X-trackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55, approximately 449 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

