XRP Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, XRP has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002833 BTC on major exchanges including RippleFox, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex and Poloniex. XRP has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and $3.37 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.02935139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00226984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,083,433 coins and its circulating supply is 43,734,776,327 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, MBAex, Indodax, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Exmo, FCoin, LiteBit.eu, Korbit, Coinone, CoinEgg, LakeBTC, Ripple China, Coindeal, Coinhub, Cryptomate, Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitinka, Stellarport, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, BtcTurk, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitFlip, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Zebpay, Poloniex, Kuna, B2BX, CoinFalcon, CEX.IO, Coinbe, Huobi, Covesting, OKEx, Gatehub, Bitso, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Koinex, Braziliex, Bitstamp, Bithumb, BCEX, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bits Blockchain, Cryptohub, BTC Markets, BTC Trade UA, BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, BitBay, Bitlish, OTCBTC, Bitbank, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Exrates, GOPAX, C2CX, Binance, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, WazirX, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Kraken, ABCC, RippleFox, Bitfinex, Bitsane and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.