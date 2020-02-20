Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Bryan C. Barksdale Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE YETI opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. Yeti’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 6,881.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 189,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

