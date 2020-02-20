Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) were up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 315,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 384,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YRD shares. UBS Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

