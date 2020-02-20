Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.35 Million

Analysts expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $679.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $675.50 million to $683.20 million. Allegion reported sales of $655.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 69.53%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after buying an additional 485,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after buying an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after buying an additional 378,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after buying an additional 376,117 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.