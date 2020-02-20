Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $350,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

