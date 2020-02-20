Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.80. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $294,757,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock remained flat at $$120.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 757,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.