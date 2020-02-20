Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post sales of $25.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.83 billion and the highest is $27.42 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $24.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $118.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.14 billion to $127.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $101.67 billion to $125.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.