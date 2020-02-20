Zacks: Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

