Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 751,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

