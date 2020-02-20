Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.