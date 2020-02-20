Zacks: Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $603.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report sales of $603.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.83 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,301,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,847. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

