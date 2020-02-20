Zacks: Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $603.21 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report sales of $603.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.83 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,301,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,847. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit