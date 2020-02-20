Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.47 Million

Analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $406.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.04 million and the highest is $421.90 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $373.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

PZZA stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

