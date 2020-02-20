Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post $4.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.74 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

KMX opened at $100.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. CarMax has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

