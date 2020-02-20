Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.61. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,914,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

