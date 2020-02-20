Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $557.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.40 million and the highest is $562.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

