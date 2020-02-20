Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Buy

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

FARO stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 477,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.43 million, a PE ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 1.70. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 925,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 252,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 390,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,911.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 80.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

