Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Buy

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

TMDX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 109,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,921. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

