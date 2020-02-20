Zacks: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RF Industries an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.28.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,879 shares of company stock valued at $269,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

