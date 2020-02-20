Zacks: Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Verso by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

VRS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 14,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,532. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

