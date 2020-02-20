ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2,825.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002285 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00627669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00104989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00121801 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001860 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

