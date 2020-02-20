Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stephens

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

ZG stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $998,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,098,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

