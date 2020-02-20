Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

