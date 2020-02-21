-$0.21 EPS Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Aduro BioTech reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADRO. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $289.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

