$0.23 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,127,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after acquiring an additional 638,600 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 87,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 87,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

