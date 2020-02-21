$0.29 EPS Expected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Several analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 82,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

