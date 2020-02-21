$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.
AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
NYSE:AJX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,551. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.