$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,551. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

