$0.86 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.65. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

