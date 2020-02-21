$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

