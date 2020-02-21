$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after buying an additional 828,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after buying an additional 546,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,791,000 after buying an additional 102,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 69,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 240,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

