$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.83. 240,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,046. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

