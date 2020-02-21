$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.85. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 167.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

