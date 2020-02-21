111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.76, 1,944,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 561% from the average session volume of 294,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on YI. BidaskClub raised shares of 111 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $562.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.15.
111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
